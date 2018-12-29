Patsy Palmer's model daughter says its was 'weird' to watch her in EastEnders

29th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The 17-year-old is seeking to forge a name for herself modelling in the US.

Global Gift Gala

The daughter of EastEnders star Patsy Palmer has said it was “weird” to watch her mother acting on screen.

Palmer played Albert Sqaure regular Bianca Jackson on the soap for decades, to the discomfort of her aspiring model daughter, Emilia Merkell.

The 17-year-old is seeking to forge a name for herself in modelling, and was unsure of her mother’s choice of career when growing up.

Speaking to Tatler magazine, Merkell said she was unsure of an acting career having grown up in an acting household.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas from the merkell’s

A post shared by Em (@emiliamerkell) on

She said: “I did used to get upset watching her – I thought it was too weird.”

Merkell, the daughter of Palmer and her husband Richard Merkell, has made a home for herself in the US.

She said: “I don’t really feel like I lived in England, I was still a baby when I was there. LA is where I’ve spent my formative years.”

The full interview with Merkelll is available in the February issue of Tatler, available on digital download and newsstands on Thursday January 3.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam Hemsworth: These are some of her best fashion moments

Keira Knightley: I thought OBE letter was demand for tax
Keira Knightley: I thought OBE letter was demand for tax

Angelina Jolie: My children celebrate their differences
Angelina Jolie: My children celebrate their differences

Billy Ray Cyrus congratulates daughter Miley on marriage with Liam Hemsworth

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As parents are told to stop using cling film, here are 5 other ways to make lunch boxes more eco-friendly

As parents are told to stop using cling film, here are 5 other ways to make lunch boxes more eco-friendly
What is lazy eye, why does it matter and what should parents look out for?

What is lazy eye, why does it matter and what should parents look out for?
Phillip Schofield expects more from 'quitter' Gemma Collins for Dancing On Ice

Phillip Schofield expects more from 'quitter' Gemma Collins for Dancing On Ice
Spencer Matthews claims he needs social media to avoid disappearing

Spencer Matthews claims he needs social media to avoid disappearing
Spencer Matthews claims he needs social media to avoid disappearing

Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam Hemsworth: These are some of her best fashion moments