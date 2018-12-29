Patsy Palmer's model daughter says its was 'weird' to watch her in EastEnders

The 17-year-old is seeking to forge a name for herself modelling in the US.

The daughter of EastEnders star Patsy Palmer has said it was “weird” to watch her mother acting on screen.

Palmer played Albert Sqaure regular Bianca Jackson on the soap for decades, to the discomfort of her aspiring model daughter, Emilia Merkell.

The 17-year-old is seeking to forge a name for herself in modelling, and was unsure of her mother’s choice of career when growing up.

Speaking to Tatler magazine, Merkell said she was unsure of an acting career having grown up in an acting household.

She said: “I did used to get upset watching her – I thought it was too weird.”

Merkell, the daughter of Palmer and her husband Richard Merkell, has made a home for herself in the US.

She said: “I don’t really feel like I lived in England, I was still a baby when I was there. LA is where I’ve spent my formative years.”

