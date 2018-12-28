Welsh rocker Mike Peters honoured for fight against cancer that changed his life

His life shaped by cancer, The Alarm frontman has battled to defeat the disease through fundraisers and charity concerts.

Welsh rocker Mike Peters has been honoured for his charitable fight against the cancer which has transformed his life three times.

He has been given an MBE for services to charity having raised thousands to help the struggle against cancer, and wants to keep saving lives “one helping hand at a time”.

Peters founded rock band The Alarm in 1981, and had a successful career on stage, opening for the likes of Bob Dylan.

He first overcame cancer in 1996, before again suffering from the devastating disease after developing leukaemia in 2005. His wife Jules was then diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

His life shaped by cancer, Peters has battled to defeat the disease through fundraisers and charity concerts.

Peters said: “I wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for my family and for all they have done to support me over the years, especially my wife Jules.

“Of course I also most certainly wouldn’t be here were it not for the NHS staff who have cared for me through the years.

“Other people have given me the love, hope and strength I need to remain positive and live life to the full, and whatever happens, I will keep on working with other passionate people, volunteers and musicians, so I can help to keep saving lives, one concert, one step, and one helping hand at a time.”

Happy Christmas 2018 !! Click the link to see our Christmas video !https://t.co/VDFqwa4FyE pic.twitter.com/EqmtmnZDAy — Love Hope Strength (@LHSUK) December 25, 2018

Peters founded what has become Snowdownia Rocks, an annual event attended by families, musicians and patients affected by cancer.

He also founded the Love Hope Strength Foundation, which aims to raise money for cancer treatments through music events.

The rocker has also campaigned for through the foundation with the Get On The List campaign, encouraging people to donate life-saving bone marrow from the treatment of blood cancers.

Now honoured as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Peters has thanked everyone who has supported him in the battle against cancer.

He said: “My being awarded this MBE is all down to their collective brilliant efforts. This MBE really is for them.”

