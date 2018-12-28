Pink Floyd's Nick Mason honoured for services to music

28th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The drummer, who co-founded the famous rock band, has been awarded a CBE.

Spitfire Premiere - London

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has been awarded a CBE for services to music in the New Year Honours list.

The skilled percussionist featured on every album produced by the progressive rock group since he co-founded the band in 1965.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets gig – Roundhouse
Nick Mason on stage with his band Saucerful Of Secrets (Ian West/PA)

Together with his bandmates, including David Gilmour and Roger Waters, Mason helped forge a new and commercially popular experimentalism in rock music.

Mason, 74, has been made a CBE in recognition of his services to music throughout decades in the industry.

He began drumming in bands alongside fellow Regent Street Polytechnic student Waters in the early 1960s, before they teamed up with keyboard player Richard Wright and frontman Syd Barret.

From their debut album, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, Pink Floyd gathered an adoring audience and achieved major commercial success.

Nick Mason and Roger Waters press conference
Nick Mason and Roger Waters after a press conference for the new Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mason was influenced by jazz music, which helped him provide the distinctive percussive elements to the band’s concept albums. He also had a hand in lyrics and co-wrote several songs, including Echoes.

He still tours with his newly-formed band, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets, and has indulged his passion for motor racing and Ferraris between touring commitments throughout his career.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Billy Ray Cyrus congratulates daughter Miley on marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Keira Knightley: I thought OBE letter was demand for tax
Keira Knightley: I thought OBE letter was demand for tax

Phillip Schofield expects more from 'quitter' Gemma Collins for Dancing On Ice
Phillip Schofield expects more from 'quitter' Gemma Collins for Dancing On Ice

5 things you only know if you're working at Twixmas

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares sweet Instagram snap with his two daughters

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares sweet Instagram snap with his two daughters
As parents are told to stop using cling film, here are 5 other ways to make lunch boxes more eco-friendly

As parents are told to stop using cling film, here are 5 other ways to make lunch boxes more eco-friendly
Spencer Matthews claims he needs social media to avoid disappearing

Spencer Matthews claims he needs social media to avoid disappearing
Angelina Jolie: My children celebrate their differences

Angelina Jolie: My children celebrate their differences
Angelina Jolie: My children celebrate their differences

Billy Ray Cyrus congratulates daughter Miley on marriage with Liam Hemsworth