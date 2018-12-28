Kevin Spacey asks to skip Massachusetts court appearance

28th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Prosecutors asked the judge to deny the motion. The judge did not immediately rule.

Olivier Awards 2015 - London

Lawyers for Kevin Spacey have asked a judge to allow the actor to skip his arraignment on sexual assault charges in a Massachusetts courthouse next month.

The Boston Globe reports that Mr Spacey’s attorneys have filed a motion asking to excuse his presence at a January 7 hearing in Nantucket District Court.

The reason was not disclosed.

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino wrote that Mr Spacey’s appearance is required under state rules for criminal case procedure.

The 59-year-old Oscar winner is charged with indecent assault and battery.

Prosecutors say he groped an 18-year-old man in a Nantucket restaurant in 2016.

Mr Spacey’s attorneys have not spoken publicly about the case, but in a court hearing questioned the evidence.

