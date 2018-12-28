Ariana Grande cancels show due to 'unforeseeable health reasons'

28th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Grande was originally scheduled to perform at The Chelsea, based at The Cosmopolitan Hotel, on Saturday.

The MET Gala 2018 - New York

Ariana Grande has cancelled a Las Vegas performance days before New Year’s Eve “due to unforeseeable health reasons”.

The hotel said on Friday in a statement that the pop star will not perform. It added that guests can receive refunds at their point of purchase.

Grande has had a busy year – her song Thank U, Next is spending its sixth week at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, she recently earned two Grammy nominations and was named woman of the year by Billboard.

Her year also included the end of her relationship with comedian-actor Pete Davidson and the death of her former boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller.

