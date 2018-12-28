Keira Knightley: I thought OBE letter was demand for tax

28th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The actress received the honour at Buckingham Palace earlier this month.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace

Keira Knightley says she did not open her letter about being awarded an OBE because she thought it was a demand for tax.

The actress, 33, received the honour at Buckingham Palace earlier this month.

But she tells The Graham Norton Show: “I didn’t open the envelope for about three days.

Host Graham Norton with (seated left to right) Olivia Colman, Nicholas Hoult, Keira Knightley and Guy Pearce during filming for the Graham Norton Show (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

“It was from the Home Office and it was terrifying because I thought I was in trouble with tax and that I had messed it up and that they were going to take away the house. So, I hid the letter!

Rita Ora during filming for the Graham Norton Show (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

“After three days, I thought. ‘I am a mother, I am responsible and I am going to confess to my husband that I’ve messed up.’ So, I opened it and it was a prize!”

Norton’s BBC One show also features actors Guy Pearce, Catherine Tate, Olivia Colman and Nicholas Hoult, as well as singer Rita Ora.

Ora burps the alphabet during the TV show, when asked to demonstrate her New Year’s Eve party piece.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Monday December 31 at 10.40pm.

© Press Association 2018

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth share loved-up snaps amid wedding reports

Ray Kelly actor Sean Mahon chased on to train by furious EastEnders fan

Phillip Schofield expects more from 'quitter' Gemma Collins for Dancing On Ice
Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam Hemsworth: These are some of her best fashion moments
Spencer Matthews claims he needs social media to avoid disappearing
Make-up mogul Huda Kattan: 'I'm obsessed with the Duchess of Sussex - she's naturally beautiful'
As parents are told to stop using cling film, here are 5 other ways to make lunch boxes more eco-friendly