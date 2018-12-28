Billy Ray Cyrus congratulates daughter Miley on marriage with Liam Hemsworth

The newlyweds tied the knot before Christmas.

Billy Ray Cyrus has congratulated his daughter Miley on her marriage with Liam Hemsworth.

The US country music star, 57, shared a series of pictures to Instagram from Miley’s surprise wedding ceremony with Australian actor Hemsworth.

The couple, who met on the set of the 2010 romantic film The Last Song, tied the knot before Christmas having been together on-and-off for eight years.

On Thursday, Billy Ray, known for his 1992 hit Achy Breaky Heart, congratulated the couple with a picture of himself and his wife Tish standing proudly alongside Miley, who was wearing a white gown.

Billy Ray said: “Long live love !!!!!” He also posted a picture from the ceremony, showing Miley, 26, about to cut the wedding cake while Hemsworth, 28, stands beside her.

They are surrounded by family members including Miley’s younger sister, Noah.

Billy Ray captioned the picture: “Wedding wouldn’t be complete without one shot from Dads out dated blackberry camera. Love seeing all so happy.”

And in another post, the proud father shared a picture of Miley and Liam embracing. It was captioned: “Congratulations @LiamHemsworth @MileyCyrus Long live love !!!!!”

The pictures come a day after Miley confirmed the wedding by posting black-and-white snaps to Instagram.

One, a selfie of her kissing her new husband, was captioned: “This is probably our one – millionth kiss ….”

Miley was a child star, appearing in Disney TV series Hannah Montana before forging a successful career in pop music and film

Hemsworth has starred in The Hunger Games franchise and in 2016’s Independence Day: Resurgence.

© Press Association 2018