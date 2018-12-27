Gemma Collins wants to represent the 'curvy dolls' in Dancing On Ice

27th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The TV diva also wants to fail in style should she fall on the ice.

Dancing on Ice 2018 Launch - London

Reality TV diva Gemma Collins is aiming to perform for all the “curvy dolls” in the audience for Dancing On Ice.

The TV personality also wants to break her legs and back “in style” should the worst happen out on the ice.

Collins has said she wants to represent the curvy women watching the ITV show, and prove that size doesn’t matter.

Asked who would be her motivation on the show, she said: “All the curvy dolls out there.

“I’m doing this show to show all the ladies out there that it doesn’t matter what size you are or who you are, you can achieve anything and that’s important for me.

“I’m doing it for all the women out there. I always remember from a young age wanting a pair of those white skating boots. It’s never too late to have fun and it’s never too late to try something you haven’t done before and for any women out there to think well I’m too big or overweight to be a skater, then it’s never too late.”

She added that, even if her spell on the show was not successful, it could at least be a stylish experience.

She said: “This is the biggest challenge I’ve ever faced, definitely. Knowing me I’m going to break my leg, my arms and my back all in one week, but let’s hope I do it in style should it happen! It is the hugest challenge that I’ve had to face.”

© Press Association 2018

