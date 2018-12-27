Crime drama Silent Witness returning for new series

27th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The long-running programme starts on BBC One on January 8.

Silent Witness

Silent Witness will return for a new series comprising five contemporary stories.

The crime drama, which stars Emilia Fox, will be back on BBC One in January.

Guest stars this series include Samantha Womack, Art Malik and Dervla Kirwan.

Fox said the new series would see her alter ego Dr Nikki Alexander trying to make a transatlantic relationship work with Matt Garcia (Michael Landes) while she juggles five very different cases, all of which explore themes of identity and family.

Michael Landes and Emilia Fox
Matt Garcia (Michael Landes) and Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) in Silent Witness, which will be back on BBC One in January (Sally Mais/BBC/PA)

Silent Witness started in 1996 and Fox has been playing the forensic pathologist since 2004.

Talking about the secret of the show’s continuing success, she said: “I have always thought that it was because you are getting a ‘behind the scenes’ look into the way crimes are solved – using pathology and forensic science to assist police work is fascinating.

“Finding the clues through the body is really the heart of the series, allowing the Lyell team to piece together the last moments of someone’s life and being able to give answers to loved ones.”

Each of the five new stories will be told across two episodes.

The first two episodes will air on January 8 and 9 at 9pm on BBC One.

10 things that always happen without fail on St. Stephen's Day
The 11 emotional stages of shopping in the sales
10 of 2018's best wines: These favourites all left a lasting impression

The top films of 2018

This is how the A-listers are celebrating Christmas Day

Celebrity deaths: Aretha Franklin and Dale Winton among stars lost in 2018

