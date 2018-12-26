EastEnders fans divided after Alfie Moon grabs daughter and flees Albert Square

26th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Moon was feared dead after being shoved down the stairs by Hayley Slater.

Eastenders

Alfie Moon has fled Albert Square with his baby daughter in a dramatic Boxing Day episode of EastEnders.

The former landlord of the Queen Vic pub escaped after being pushed down a flight of stairs by the mother of his child, Hayley Slater.

A Christmas day cliffhanger saw Moon (Shane Richie) feared dead after hitting his head on a wooden skirting board.

After moving him into the living room, Moon’s estranged wife Kat (Jessie Wallace), her cousin Hayley (Katie Jarvis) and Stacey (Lacey Turner) delayed calling an ambulance to give themselves time to concoct a cover-up.

However, their procrastinating gave Moon time to regain consciousness, snatch his child from her crib and escape the house.

Viewers were split over the evening’s shocking storyline, with some celebrating the turn of events.

Other viewer at home said the tragic storyline had reinvigorated their love of the BBC soap.

Another fan labelled the episode “ridiculous yet brilliant”.

One viewer, clearly a fan of EastEnders mainstay Moon, expressed their relief that the wheeler-dealer had not in fact died.

However, other fans were less impressed by the episode, branding it “rubbish” and “predictable”.

Some social media users blamed the show’s writers for the “badly written” storyline, adding that they were not “particularly impressed”.

One fan was especially disgruntled, branding the episode “the worst thing I’ve ever watched”. They went on to say how they felt personally hurt by the programme’s quality.

© Press Association 2018

