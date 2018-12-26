Corrie's Richard Hawley hopes Johnny's marriage can be saved

Coronation Street’s Richard Hawley has said he hopes his character Johnny’s marriage to Jenny can be saved amid a cheating scandal and drink-driving drama.

The Christmas Day special of the long-running soap saw Jenny – played by Sally Ann Matthews – get behind the wheel while under the influence.

The incident brought tensions between Jenny and Johnny to a head after he admitted having an affair with Liz McDonald.

Richard Hawley has opened up on his character’s marriage woes in Coronation Street (Peter Byrne/PA)

Viewers had already seen Jenny struggling to cope, first signing up to an escorting website, and then stalking Johnny and Liz.

Despite the troubles, Hawley is hopeful the marriage still has a future.

He said: “I think they can save their marriage. They’ll save it because they want to work hard on it. The question is what are you saving?

“Are you saving something that’s honest or are you saving some unresolved stuff to be dealt with?

“What’s happening is it’s all coming out and we know where we are with it so we’re saving something that’s less burdened than before.”

Following the drink-drive incident, Johnny lies to the police and takes the blame. But Hawley does not think guilt over the affair is the reason why he takes the rap, instead saying Johnny is a “hero”.

Beverley Callard plays Liz McDonald (Ian West/PA)

He said: “He (Johnny) doesn’t really know what’s going on with Jenny but he’s apologised a million times and he just wants it all to be good and tight and start again.”

Despite the dalliance with Liz – played by Coronation Street veteran Beverley Callard – threatening to torpedo his marriage to Jenny, Johnny still has a soft spot for her.

But Hawley said a reunion between the pair would be unlikely as she is a “woman scorned”.

He added: “She’s got a lot of reasons to hate Johnny. I don’t think him getting the benefit of her letting him off would change his feelings for Liz because he’s deeply fond of her. They’re friends but it’s all gone wrong. There is no chance for them getting together at the moment.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

