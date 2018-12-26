Christmas Day TV ratings: Michael McIntyre has the last laugh

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special was runner-up.

Comic Michael McIntyre and the Queen have notched up the most viewed broadcasts on Christmas Day.

With 6.1 million viewers, Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show, on BBC One, was the surprise hit of the day.

It beat the Strictly, Call The Midwife and Mrs Brown’s Boys’ Christmas specials.

The Queen attended the Christmas Day morning church service (Joe Giddens/PA)

But when audiences on channels are combined, the Queen’s Christmas Day broadcast overtook the funnyman.

It enjoyed a combined audience of 6.3 million on BBC One (5.2 million) and ITV (1.1 million), which includes plus-one, and it was also broadcast on Sky.

But the figures have dropped from the 7.5 million that the broadcast attracted on BBC One and ITV last year.

The BBC features in nine of the top 10 shows of the day, with ITV’s highest rating programme going to Coronation Street, which was watched by 4.6 million, including plus-one.

Its Torvill and Dean biopic had glowing reviews but did not make the top 10 – with 2.9 million viewers.

Other shows in the top 10 include The Jungle Book film, EastEnders and children’s favourite, Zog.

McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show, the top-rated single channel show, was recorded at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, and featured live music from Welsh soprano Katherine Jenkins.

It's a Christmas miracle; Wiping the floor with the competition @TheAntonDuBeke and Ann Widdecombe! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OGwZk3sg3v — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 25, 2018

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content said: “We’re happy so many people chose to watch BBC One this Christmas Day.

“Whether it be entertainment shows such as Michael McIntyre and Strictly Come Dancing, drama like Call The Midwife or comedy with Mrs Brown’s Boys we want to offer something for everyone.”

Will Tudor and Poppy Lee Friar in the TV drama, Torvill and Dean (ITV)

Top 10

1. Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show, BBC One, 6.1 million

2. Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, BBC One, 5.8 million

3. Call The Midwife Christmas Special, BBC One, 5.5 million

4. The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast, BBC One, 5.2 million

5. The Jungle Book, BBC One, 5.2 million

6. EastEnders, BBC One, 5 million

7. BBC News, BBC One, 4.7 million

8. Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special, BBC One, 4.7 million

9. Coronation Street, ITV, 4.6 million, includes plus-one

10. Zog, BBC One, 4.5 million

© Press Association 2018