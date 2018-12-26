Dancing On Ice's Wes: Megan was just having a laugh with sequin comment

Wes Nelson said people have taken Megan Barton Hanson's words too seriously.

Wes Nelson has defended his girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson after she came under fire for saying she was dreading seeing him in “not manly” sequins on Dancing On Ice.

Love Islander Barton Hanson drew criticism online when she said in an interview that she thought she would “cringe so hard” when she saw Nelson in his ice-skating outfits on the show.

Dancing On Ice skater Matt Evers was among those to comment, tweeting that it was “unfair to criticise this show and the work we are all putting in”.

Megan Barton Hanson’s comments drew ire (PA)

However, Nelson said he believes “everyone has taken it so seriously”.

He said: “She’s not meaning it in a serious, proper having a dig at the show, like, ‘Oh I’m going to hate seeing him in sequins’.

“She’s just literally having a laugh.

“It has spiralled out of control and people have taken offence to it.”

Nelson has signed up for the new series of the ITV show alongside stars including Gemma Collins, Jane Danson and Richard Blackwood.

Carlotta Edwards and Richard Blackwood during the press launch for Dancing On Ice (PA)

Blackwood said while the contestants have a lot of fun together, they are competitive when it comes to the skating.

He said: “When we are on the ice, it’s very serious… very competitive but in a friendly way, we are egging each other on.

“Because it will make for a great show.”

Dancing On Ice starts on ITV on Sunday January 6.

© Press Association 2018