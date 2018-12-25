Viewers shocked as Jenny Connor revealed as Coronation Street hit-and-run driver

25th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

She drunkenly crashed into Liz McDonald.

British Soap Awards 2018 - London

Fans were shocked after Jenny Connor was revealed to be the driver of the car that ran over Liz McDonald.

Tonight’s Coronation Street Christmas special ended in dramatic fashion as Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) drove her car into McDonald (Beverley Callard) in a drunken hit-and-run.

Clutching her head, McDonald managed to stumble to her flat where she collapsed in a pool of blood.

Fans were aghast at the last-minute twist, taking to Twitter to express their horror.

Others found humour in Connor’s reckless behaviour.

One more social media user lamented her drunken decision to drive her car.

Others were less sympathetic, branding Connor “messed up”.

Another fan of the show joked that the character had not stopped drinking since a week before Christmas.

