Sir Rod Stewart calls for 'peace on Earth' in touching Christmas message

The veteran pop singer is among celebrities including Paul McCartney sharing Christmas messages.

Sir Rod Stewart has called for “peace on earth” as he shared a touching Christmas message with fans.

The singer, 73, is among the many celebrities taking to social media to wish their followers a merry Christmas, while others shared insights into their own festive celebrations.

In a video posted to Twitter, Sir Rod told his followers: “Merry Christmas everybody and a happy new year, and peace on earth – the most important thing.”

In the video the pop veteran stands beside a small dog, dressed in a tartan jacket and festive crimson trousers.

Sir Rod has had an especially successful year, scoring a number one with his 30th album, Blood Red Shoes.

And goodwill to all! – Rod xxx pic.twitter.com/BhcakE1krK — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) December 25, 2018

Ironman star Robert Downey Jr also wished his fans a merry Christmas, posting a comedic picture of the superhero dressed as Santa Claus, carrying a sack of toys.

He wrote: “Merry Christmas from the man in the big red suit!”

Merry Christmas from the man in the big red suit! pic.twitter.com/fWQCs4p4jR — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) December 25, 2018

Dressed in sparkly oversized sunglasses and a Christmas hat, Sir Elton John thanked his fans for giving him “such an unforgettable year”, adding that he appreciated their “love and support”.

Basketball player LeBron James also shared a glimpse into his family’s festive routine, posting a photo of them dressed in Christmas onesies.

The sportsman smiles as he sits next to his wife, Savannah James, and their three children.

Merry Christmas to all from the #JamesGang👑👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/eTqLNuvd0m — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 25, 2018

Earlier, Sir Paul McCartney told his fans he would be eating and drinking “too much” in a jovial message.

Along with an old picture of himself in a seasonal costume, Sir Paul wrote on Instagram: “Have a brilliant Christmas everyone! Happy Chrissy!

“Don’t eat and drink too much! I know I will, but that’s no excuse for you. I hope you enjoy all your presents and I hope you remember the true meaning of Christmas, which is love and peace and being good to each other – so HAPPY CHRISTMAS! #PaulMcCartney #HappyChristmas #MerryChristmas.”

Reese Witherspoon sent “holiday wishes for a day filled with love and laughter – the important things that remind us how blessed we all are” to her 15 million Instagram followers.

Along with a picture of herself with her children and husband Jim Toth, she added: “And I’m sending extra special wishes of light & love to anyone out there who needs it!”

Singer Keith Urban kissed his wife Nicole Kidman in a picture shared on his social media page.

“Merry Christmas everyone – thank you for ALL the love this year. We send love to every one of YOU!!!!! – us,” he wrote.

JLS star Aston Merrygold, who triumphed in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing special, posted a picture of himself and partner Sarah Louise Richards and their son Grayson all wearing sprout-printed pyjamas in front of their Christmas tree.

“Love from me and my little family,” he wrote.

