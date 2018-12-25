Aston Merrygold wins Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

The star said he had had the 'best, best' time on the BBC programme.

Aston Merrygold has won Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special.

The former JLS star and his professional partner Janette Manrara were crowned champions after wowing the judges with their jive to What Christmas Means To Me by CeeLo Green.

Merrygold beat fellow celebrities Anita Rani, Ann Widdecombe, Caroline Flack, Jake Wood and Michael Vaughan to take the Silver Star Trophy.

Caroline Flack also took part (Yui Mok/PA)

The singer was the sixth celebrity to exit last year’s series and many viewers thought he should have gone further.

“Honestly, just thank you,” he said after winning the Christmas episode.

“I’ve had the best, best time from the series to the Christmas special, even to just meeting new friends.

“The judges, you guys, thank you so much for your comments, everyone in here just thank you, and this woman right here (Manrara).”

The festive special opened with a group performance featuring the BBC show’s professional dancers and judge Darcey Bussell.

Each couple then took to the dance floor for their own special routine, each telling a different fairy tale.

The show included a musical performance from The Kingdom Choir with a dance performance from Johannes Radebe and Amy Dowden.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special airs on Christmas Day at 5.30pm on BBC One.

