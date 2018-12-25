Sir Paul McCartney and Rachel Riley among stars sharing Christmas messages

Sir Paul McCartney and Rachel Riley among stars sharing Christmas messages25th Dec 18 | Entertainment News
Many stars have taken to social media this Christmas...
Sir Paul McCartney has told his fans he will be eating and drinking “too much” in a jovial message shared on Christmas Day.
The singer was among the many celebrities taking to social media to wish their followers a merry Christmas, while others shared insights into their own festive celebrations.
Along with an old picture of himself in a seasonal costume, Sir Paul wrote on Instagram: “Have a brilliant Christmas everyone! Happy Chrissy!
“Don’t eat and drink too much! I know I will, but that’s no excuse for you. I hope you enjoy all your presents and I hope you remember the true meaning of Christmas, which is love and peace and being good to each other – so HAPPY CHRISTMAS! #PaulMcCartney #HappyChristmas #MerryChristmas.”
Countdown star Rachel Riley wished her fans a merry Christmas from Goa, India.
Wearing a T-shirt with the words “Santa is a Man Utd fan”, Riley posed next to a road sign in the sunny location.
She wrote: “Merry Christmas!!!!! 7592km away from Blighty but thinking of everyone at home. Lots of love folks, I hope you and yours have a great day xxxx.”
She added that she was having “curry for breakfast”.
Reese Witherspoon sent “holiday wishes for a day filled with love and laughter – the important things that remind us how blessed we all are” to her 15 million Instagram followers.
Along with a picture of herself with her children and husband Jim Toth, she added: “And I’m sending extra special wishes of light & love to anyone out there who needs it!”
Singer Keith Urban kissed his wife Nicole Kidman in a picture shared on his social media page.
“Merry Christmas everyone – thank you for ALL the love this year. We send love to every one of YOU!!!!! – us,” he wrote.
TV presenter Davina McCall joked that she “feels like a stuffed turkey” after spending Christmas Day in Australia.
She told fans in the clip: “I am so full, I feel like a beached whale. It’s been amazing, I’ve had a lovely day, I hope you guys in the UK all have a lovely day too.”
She added: “If you are alone, you are not alone, I’m thinking of you. I hope you’re all alright and everybody have a lovely Christmas.”
JLS and Strictly Come Dancing star Aston Merrygold posted a picture of himself and partner Sarah Louise Richards and their son Grayson all wearing sprout-printed pyjamas in front of their Christmas tree.
“Love from me and my little family,” he wrote.
Former Strictly star and comedian Susan Calman joked on Twitter about a common festive problem.
She wrote: “We have fourteen coming round for Christmas lunch. If it gets fraught at any time I’m just going to pretend I’m in a really complicated and emotionally charged Escape Room.”
