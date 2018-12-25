Robin Thicke engaged to pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary

25th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The couple are set to welcome their second child together.

Robin Thicke

Singer Robin Thicke is engaged to his pregnant partner, model April Love Geary.

The Blurred Lines singer, 41, proposed to Geary, 24, at a dinner with friends and family.

Geary announced the news on Instagram, sharing pictures of the two of them hugging and kissing in front of a Christmas tree, along with a video clip of the moment Thicke asked her to marry him.

She wrote: “YES YES 1000x YES.”

View this post on Instagram

YES YES 1000x YES 😭😭💍

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

In the video, Geary looks stunned as the Grammy-nominated star gives her a ring and kisses her.

Laughing, she asks: “Are you serious?”

The couple, who lost their home in Malibu last month due to the wildfires in California, are expecting their second child together after welcoming their first daughter earlier this year.

They had baby Mia in February and six months later announced they were expecting again, and that it would be another daughter.

Canadian-American music star Thicke was previously married to actress Paula Patton for nine years before they separated in 2014 and divorced a year later. They have a son, Julian, together.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From Jamie Oliver to Prue Leith - these are the Christmas traditions of real chefs and foodies

Una Healy reveals new partner following split from Ben Foden
Una Healy reveals new partner following split from Ben Foden

Chris Evans hosts his final Radio 2 show in his pyjamas
Chris Evans hosts his final Radio 2 show in his pyjamas

Christmas Day fashion debate: Should you dress up or wear PJs all day?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018
Feeling stressed about hosting Christmas? 8 tips for a relaxed day

Feeling stressed about hosting Christmas? 8 tips for a relaxed day
4 ways that Christmas can wreak havoc with your sleep

4 ways that Christmas can wreak havoc with your sleep
What to buy a fickle fashionista for Christmas? These trendy gifts are all £35 or under

What to buy a fickle fashionista for Christmas? These trendy gifts are all £35 or under
What to buy a fickle fashionista for Christmas? These trendy gifts are all £35 or under

From Jamie Oliver to Prue Leith - these are the Christmas traditions of real chefs and foodies