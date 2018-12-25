Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate first Christmas as married couple

25th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

They tied the knot earlier this month.

MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Arrivals - New York

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating their first Christmas together as a married couple.

The US pop star, 26, and the Indian actress, 36, tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in the bride’s home country earlier this month.

On Christmas Eve, Jonas took to Instagram to share a glimpse into the couple’s first Christmas since saying “I do”.

The newlyweds were relaxing together with their dog in front of a Christmas tree.

Jonas captioned the post: “Dogs and Christmas. Wishing you all the best with your loved ones.”

The couple will be celebrating the holiday with Jonas’s brother, Joe, and his Game Of Thrones’ star fiancee, Sophie Turner.

Chopra, who rose to fame after being crowned Miss World in 2000 before going on to star in US TV drama Quantico, shared a picture of the family together.

Love you family #famjam #christmaseve

Love you family #famjam #christmaseve

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

It was captioned: “Love you family.”

Earlier this week Jonas was crowned 2018’s most stylish man by GQ magazine.

To mark the occasion, Chopra shared a selfie of her giving her husband a kiss on the cheek, with the caption: “Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love.”

Jonas and Chopra started dating earlier this year and confirmed their engagement in August.

