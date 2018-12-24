Victoria Beckham shares daughter Harper's sweet note to Father Christmas

24th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Harper is the Beckhams' fourth child.

The Fashion Awards 2018 - London

Victoria Beckham has shared the adorable note daughter Harper left for Father Christmas.

The seven-year-old left a carrot, biscuits, mince pie and glass of milk out for Father Christmas and his reindeer, along with a letter for Santa Claus.

It read: “Dear Santa, I hope you like your food and I hope your reindeers like theirs.

“PS don’t get too drunk. Love, your best pal and elf buddy, Harper.”

Victoria, who shared the letter with her 23.7 million Instagram followers, captioned the post: “Sweet note for Father Christmas xxxx Kisses at Christmas from Harper x.”

Harper is Victoria’s youngest child – and only daughter – with former England football captain husband David.

They also share sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, and 13-year-old Cruz.

The Beckhams have just enjoyed a bumper payout from their business empire, pocketing £29.9 million out of Beckham Brand Holdings, which looks after Victoria’s fashion sales and David’s image rights.

© Press Association 2018

