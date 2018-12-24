Actor Stoney Westmoreland charged over alleged child sex bid

24th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

An agent for the actor is yet to comment on the claims.

Crime stock

Former Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been charged with six felony counts after authorities said he tried to have sex with a 13-year-old boy.

Prosecutors said the 48-year-old Westmoreland was on the dating app Grindr when he found a profile operated by a police detective in Salt Lake City, near the location of the show Andi Mack.

A message left with Westmoreland’s agent was not immediately returned.

Charging documents said Westmoreland was arrested on December 13 after he took a car to meet the boy so they could go back to his hotel room.

Charges filed on Friday include attempted exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor.

Westmoreland has been dropped from his role as the grandfather of the teenage title character in the Disney show.

Westmoreland’s other acting credits include Scandal and Breaking Bad.

© Press Association 2018

