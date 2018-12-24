Dianne Buswell shares loving tribute to Strictly partner Joe Sugg

They were rumoured to be romantically involved after being paired on the show.

Dianne Buswell has shared a loving tribute to her “special somebody” Joe Sugg.

The couple were rumoured to be romantically involved after being partnered on Strictly Come Dancing but did not confirm whether or not they were an item.

Now professional dancer Buswell, 29, has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to YouTuber Sugg, 27.

Buswell, who is in her home country of Australia, shared a picture to Instagram, showing her sitting on Sugg’s knee while their pair gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes.

She captioned the post: “When I was sat on Santa Suggs lap he asked me what i wanted for Christmas ? My response was( apart from a tamagotchi ) I have everything that makes me happy.

“Already I honestly feel so so lucky I’m in Australia with the best family a girl could wish for .. .and I have a very special somebody waiting for me when I return to the uk @joe_sugg.

“I hope everybody out there has the most amazing Christmas spent with loved ones and having the best time sending you all joy and happiness merry Christmas you amazing lot xx.”

Earlier this month, Sugg appeared to confirm the couple’s rumoured romance by sharing a picture of his own to Instagram.

A day after the Strictly final, which was won by BBC presenter Stacey Dooley, Sugg posted an image of their pair looking into each other’s eyes.

“I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special,” he wrote.

