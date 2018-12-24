Christmas Number One star LadBaby: It's been a mad, crazy week

The YouTuber beat Ariana Grande and Ava Max to top the festive charts.

LadBaby has offered Ariana Grande the chance of a duet after he beat the star to the Christmas number one.

The “dad blogger” – real name Mark Hoyle – landed the top spot with We Built This City, a parody of the 1985 Starship song but with a sausage roll theme.

“It’s mad, the craziest week of my life. I never thought we’d get here,” he told Good Morning Britain.

He said of beating Grande and fellow US star Ava Max in the UK charts: “I hope they are Googling ‘What’s a sausage roll?’

“I’ve tweeted them and not had a response yet. Maybe we can do a duet in the new year!”

However, the YouTube star added: “I don’t think anyone else needs to hear any more of my singing voice.”

Asked whether he received permission from Starship, whose original song was an ode to rock and roll, he said: “I don’t know how it all went. Are they still alive?”

The @officialcharts CHRISTMAS NUMBER 1 for 2018 is…@LadBabyOfficial with 'We Built This City' 🍾 Sausage rolls have done it and @scott_mills can't quite believe it! 😱 pic.twitter.com/kRcZOOesoP — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) December 21, 2018

Proceeds from the single will go to The Trussell Trust, which supplies food banks.

“Me and my wife, a couple of years ago, when we first had kids, came very close to needing a food bank,” he said.

.

© Press Association 2018