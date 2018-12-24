Christmas Number One star LadBaby: It's been a mad, crazy week

24th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The YouTuber beat Ariana Grande and Ava Max to top the festive charts.

Christmas Number 1

LadBaby has offered Ariana Grande the chance of a duet after he beat the star to the Christmas number one.

The “dad blogger” – real name Mark Hoyle – landed the top spot with We Built This City, a parody of the 1985 Starship song but with a sausage roll theme.

“It’s mad, the craziest week of my life. I never thought we’d get here,” he told Good Morning Britain.

He said of beating Grande and fellow US star Ava Max in the UK charts: “I hope they are Googling ‘What’s a sausage roll?’

“I’ve tweeted them and not had a response yet. Maybe we can do a duet in the new year!”

However, the YouTube star added: “I don’t think anyone else needs to hear any more of my singing voice.”

Asked whether he received permission from Starship, whose original song was an ode to rock and roll, he said: “I don’t know how it all went. Are they still alive?”

Proceeds from the single will go to The Trussell Trust, which supplies food banks.

“Me and my wife, a couple of years ago, when we first had kids, came very close to needing a food bank,” he said.

.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Insatiable star Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged

Fans praise Vicky Pattison for honesty as she shares throwback bikini picture
Fans praise Vicky Pattison for honesty as she shares throwback bikini picture

S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt gives birth to 'beautiful' baby girl
S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt gives birth to 'beautiful' baby girl

Kaley Cuoco pays tribute to her husband as couple enjoy honeymoon

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Una Healy reveals new partner following split from Ben Foden

Una Healy reveals new partner following split from Ben Foden
Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children

Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children
Gary Barlow cancels Take That's world tour plans due to family illness

Gary Barlow cancels Take That's world tour plans due to family illness
What is the 'gun lean'? Jesse Lingard's celebration mimics drill dance craze

What is the 'gun lean'? Jesse Lingard's celebration mimics drill dance craze
What is the 'gun lean'? Jesse Lingard's celebration mimics drill dance craze

Insatiable star Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged