Chris Evans thanks fans during final BBC Radio 2 breakfast show

24th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The 52-year-old broadcaster is leaving to return to Virgin almost 20 years after he left.

Chris Evans to leave Radio 2

Chris Evans asked listeners not to “shed too many tears” as he began his final breakfast show on Radio 2.

The broadcaster, who has been at the BBC station since 2005 and has had the breakfast slot since January 2010, is departing to return to Virgin almost 20 years after he left.

Evans, 52, told listeners: “It is sad. It’s a sad day today. But it is also an exciting day for everyone. You’ve got to turn the pages sometimes. If you wait for other people to turn them it might never happen, you know what I am saying?”

The Christmas Eve show is the former TFI Friday and Top Gear host’s last before he is replaced by Zoe Ball in the new year.

Replying to emails and text messages, Evans asked fans: “Please don’t shed too many tears during our final morning.”

He added: “This is your show. It’s a two-way street today. Truly, definitively. It is your input.”

His Virgin Radio breakfast show will begin on January 21.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Una Healy reveals new partner following split from Ben Foden

Kaley Cuoco pays tribute to her husband as couple enjoy honeymoon
Kaley Cuoco pays tribute to her husband as couple enjoy honeymoon

Singer Meghan Trainor ties the knot on her birthday
Singer Meghan Trainor ties the knot on her birthday

Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Fans praise Vicky Pattison for honesty as she shares throwback bikini picture

Fans praise Vicky Pattison for honesty as she shares throwback bikini picture
Gary Barlow cancels Take That's world tour plans due to family illness

Gary Barlow cancels Take That's world tour plans due to family illness
Julie Andrews over the moon about Mary Poppins sequel - director

Julie Andrews over the moon about Mary Poppins sequel - director
Insatiable star Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged

Insatiable star Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged
Insatiable star Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged

Una Healy reveals new partner following split from Ben Foden