Gemma Collins excited to perform for 'queen' Geri Horner on All Together Now

Gemma Collins said performing for “queen” Geri Horner on All Together Now Celebrities will “go down in history for me”.

The Only Way Is Essex star Collins is one of nine famous contestants who will appear in a one-off episode of the BBC’s musical show, which sees singers perform for a panel of 100 musical experts.

Collins, who cites Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and “all the divas” as her musical inspirations, is a huge fan of Horner – who changed her name from Halliwell after getting married.

Gemma Collins is one of the stars taking part in All Together Now Celebrities (Ian West/PA)

She said: “To sing in front of Geri, Ginger Spice, this is a moment that will go down in history for me, she is a real legend, she’s a queen, like, she’s Geri Halliwell, I mean, Ginger Spice, oh my god, I just can’t get over it.

“Oh my god, if Ginger Spice stands up for me tonight I’m gonna cry my eyes out, from now until forevermore with happiness. Like, no one gets how much I love her.”

Collins revealed she once dressed up as Ginger Spice because she was such a fan. Horner will present the celebrity edition alongside stand-up comic Rob Beckett.

As well as Collins, the star contestants include football pundit Chris Kamara, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, former EastEnders star Laurie Brett and rugby player Ben Foden.

Spice Girl Geri Horner will host All Together Now celebrities (David Mirzoeff/PA)

The line-up is completed by Love Island’s Amber Davies, actor Tyger Drew-Honey and comedians Omid Djalili and Sara Pascoe.

Foden is married to The Saturdays singer Una Healy, though they are separated. He said he has always had a passion for performing, adding: “I am also friends with the One Direction boys and I thought I would give it a bash.”

Davies, who trained in musical theatre for three years, said: “I came here to have fun and this is the first time I am showcasing my voice. It’s a lot of pressure, as I am known only for Love Island. I hope people will be surprised. I don’t want to disappoint.”

Former professional footballer Kamara said: “I’m not the type of person who gets nervous. I am sure when the crowd get in there, I will think ‘crikey’. I have obviously not faced a situation like that before! It’s going to be fun. Everything I do is fun.”

All Together Now Celebrities will air on Christmas Eve at 7.15pm on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018