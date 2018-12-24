EastEnders' Kat in 'complete shock' as Alfie's secret comes out

Jessie Wallace has said her EastEnders character Kat is in “complete shock” when she learns the truth about her husband Alfie in a dramatic Christmas storyline.

New pictures released by the BBC soap show Alfie (Shane Richie) locking lips with Hayley (Katie Jarvis), unaware that Stacey (Lacey Turner) is watching.

The kiss leads to the truth coming out about Alfie fathering Hayley’s baby.

Stacey sees Hayley and Alfie kiss on EastEnders (BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Discussing how Kat feels when she finds out, Wallace said: “Complete shock.

“But then also I think Kat thinks, ‘Yes I can see, I can see how that happened and why that happened’.

“But yes, completely betrayed by not only her husband but someone in her family too.”

Kat is also fuming because Jean (Gillian Wright) knew all along and did not tell her.

“She’s so angry and upset, there’s this whole whirlwind of emotions that she’s going through and she just doesn’t care,” said Wallace.

“There’s no vision, Kat’s just so angry and betrayed.”

The actress said she welcomed the juicy plot.

“Getting your teeth into something like this, the meaty side of it all is brilliant; the script, the directing, the writing – I was in my element,” she said.

Wallace said she has also enjoyed being reunited with Richie in Walford.

Shane Richie (PA)

“I love Shane, we’re like soulmates, he’s like my brother,” she said.

“I love him so, so much and when he wasn’t here I missed him like crazy.

“Kat and Alfie have been together for 17 years so yes, it’s been amazing.”

The kiss episode airs on Monday December 24.

