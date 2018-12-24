Faye Tozer: My slimmed-down Strictly body will not last

Tozer praised fellow Strictly star Ashley Roberts after viewers kept putting the ex-Pussycat Doll in the dance-off.

Faye Tozer says Strictly Come Dancing’s gruelling routine has “transformed” her body – but it will not last.

The Strictly finalist, 43, said her washboard stomach is now so flat she could serve up Christmas dinner in a crop top.

“My figure has transformed over the last 15 weeks,” the Steps star told the Press Association.

“But it’s not sustainable unless you are on a really tight diet because being on your feet for 10 hours a day… that’s not normal life.”

Tozer, who has signed up for a musical celebration of the drama Queer As Folk, said: “My stomach has never been so flat, it’s incredible. It’s a shame I can’t do anything with that.

“I feel like I need to be getting my body out but it’s not really appropriate,” she added, joking she could don a “crop top for Christmas dinner”.

Tozer praised fellow Strictly finalist Ashley Roberts for “bouncing back” after she was consistently placed in the dance-off by viewers, with some put off because of the ex-Pussycat Doll’s past dancing experience.

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev (Guy Levy/PA)

“I think she’s so brave, I don’t think I could have handled the situation as well as she did,” Tozer said.

“People knew that I could dance because I was from a dancing pop group. I always openly admitted that I had experience in dance.”

The star said being on the BBC One show, without her “Steps family”, had boosted her confidence because “it was a real challenge to do something on my own and put myself out there and find my feet”.

But she said of the so-called Strictly curse: “Me and (husband) Michael have a wonderful life and are really strong and solid.”

Tozer is preparing to appear in the show Queer As Folk 20, STILL DOIN IT LIVE, a musical celebration of the TV programme.

Queer As Folk was penned by Russell T Davies and followed the lives of three young gay men, set around Manchester’s Gay Village.

The stage show will feature performances of music from Queer As Folk by artists and Manchester Camerata.

“It’s going to be a very flamboyant and fabulous show, with brilliant music,” Tozer, who is guest-starring, said.

“The gay audiences have stuck with us for all these years, so this is my personal thank you by performing at this amazing anniversary show.”

Queer As Folk 20 , STILL DOIN IT LIVE, takes place on February 22 at the Manchester Albert Hall.

© Press Association 2018