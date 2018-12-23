Fans praise Vicky Pattison for honesty as she shares throwback bikini picture

The reality TV star said she was tucking into a Chinese takeaway as she enjoys the festive season.

Vicky Pattison has shared an old bikini photo, saying she looks totally different after indulging over the festive season.

The former Geordie Shore star posted the throwback snap on Instagram.

It shows her posing in lilac swimwear with her hair tired back.

She wrote: “CHRISTMAS UPDATE: I’m balls deep in a Chinese, hanging like me auld boobs and I look nothing like this anymore.. #yolo.”

The post went down well with Pattison’s fans, who praised her for being so open.

“Enjoy every minute of it girl!” said one, while another said: “High five to u girl love ur honesty.”

Another said: “Thank you for making me feel normal and less ashamed.”

“Doesn’t matter how you look on the outside!” said another fan.

One posted: “You are so relatable, not everyone can stick to diets 24/7! Treat yourself and enjoy the Chinese!!”

“It’s the inside that matters and as long as your happy and healthy with a smile on your face.”

© Press Association 2018