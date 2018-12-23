Una Healy reveals new partner following split from Ben Foden

23rd Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The Irish star is dating a rugby physiotherapist.

Pride Of Britain Awards 2018 - London

Una Healy has revealed she is in a new relationship, five months after announcing her split from husband Ben Foden.

The Saturdays singer and rugby player Foden were married for six years and have two children together, but they parted ways in the summer.

Healy, 37, had been rumoured to be in a new relationship for several weeks, and she has now confirmed that she is.

The Irish star posted a picture of herself with David Breen, a physiotherapist for rugby union team the Wasps, stood next to a Christmas tree.

 
 
 
I have tried to hide him but he’s too tall

Healy wrote on Instagram: “I have tried to hide him but he’s too tall.”

Healy and Foden, 33, married in Ireland in 2012 after four years of dating.

They welcomed daughter Aoife shortly before they got married, and son Tadhg in 2015.

In July, a spokeswoman for Healy said: “I can confirm Una and Ben have separated and she’s in Ireland with her mum and kids, but there will be no further comment to make.”

Healy rose to fame alongside Mollie King, Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes as part of girl band The Saturdays.



