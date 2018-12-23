Stacey Dooley's heartfelt thank you to fans a week after Strictly win

23rd Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The star also joked her skin was 'trashed' after the programme's heavy make-up and fake tan.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley has shared a heartfelt message to her fans to thank them for their support a week after lifting the glitterball trophy.

The BBC documentary filmmaker marked her first weekend off since September from the dancing show, which she won last weekend with dance partner Kevin Clifton.

In a video posted on Instagram, she said: “I’ve had a pretty chilled day.

“I’ve had a facial because my skin’s trashed from the make-up and the fake tan. I’ve bought some flowers.

“I just wanted to say thank you all, actually. I don’t know whether or not I had said properly how made up I am and how grateful I am, all your messages, people stopping me in the street saying ‘you did it!’

“Just never take that for granted, that support.”

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) on

She added: “I had the best time and thanks to you lot it’s all rounded off brilliantly.

“Have the best Christmas, and thank you.”

Dooley and Clifton fended off competition from fellow finalists Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev in the finale.

She and Sugg will next appear on screens on December 31, hosting BBC One’s New Year’s Eve concert.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt gives birth to 'beautiful' baby girl

YouTuber's sausage roll song beats Ariana Grande to Christmas number one
YouTuber's sausage roll song beats Ariana Grande to Christmas number one

How to deal with IBS in party season
How to deal with IBS in party season

Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 - here's how to get the look

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gary Barlow cancels Take That's world tour plans due to family illness

Gary Barlow cancels Take That's world tour plans due to family illness
[PICS] Ryan Reynolds turns up in Christmas jumper after being pranked by stars

[PICS] Ryan Reynolds turns up in Christmas jumper after being pranked by stars
The majority of Irish people will have the turkey in the oven by 8am on Christmas Day

The majority of Irish people will have the turkey in the oven by 8am on Christmas Day
8 things you can make early for Christmas and freeze

8 things you can make early for Christmas and freeze
8 things you can make early for Christmas and freeze

S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt gives birth to 'beautiful' baby girl