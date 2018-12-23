Stacey Dooley's heartfelt thank you to fans a week after Strictly win

The star also joked her skin was 'trashed' after the programme's heavy make-up and fake tan.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley has shared a heartfelt message to her fans to thank them for their support a week after lifting the glitterball trophy.

The BBC documentary filmmaker marked her first weekend off since September from the dancing show, which she won last weekend with dance partner Kevin Clifton.

In a video posted on Instagram, she said: “I’ve had a pretty chilled day.

“I’ve had a facial because my skin’s trashed from the make-up and the fake tan. I’ve bought some flowers.

“I just wanted to say thank you all, actually. I don’t know whether or not I had said properly how made up I am and how grateful I am, all your messages, people stopping me in the street saying ‘you did it!’

“Just never take that for granted, that support.”

She added: “I had the best time and thanks to you lot it’s all rounded off brilliantly.

“Have the best Christmas, and thank you.”

Dooley and Clifton fended off competition from fellow finalists Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev in the finale.

She and Sugg will next appear on screens on December 31, hosting BBC One’s New Year’s Eve concert.

