Insatiable star Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged

23rd Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The pair have dated on and off for five years.

Debby Ryan

Netflix star Debby Ryan has announced her engagement to her partner, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun.

Ryan, best known for starring in teen black comedy series Insatiable on the streaming service, shared their news on Twitter with a number of pictures showing the proposal.

She told her 3.9 million followers: “I said yes! Well technically I said ‘NO WAY’ twice but I meant yes.”

One of the snaps showed Dun down on one knee holding a ring as Ryan laughed in disbelief, against a forest backdrop.

Another was a shot of him kissing her head as she still appeared to come to terms with the news.

Dun, 30, shared the same pictures with his 3.8 million Instagram followers and wrote: “I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl.

“She my dude for life. I love you Debby.”

The 25-year-old American actress, who started her career as a child on the Disney Channel, and American musician Dun have been dating on and off since 2013.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Ryan Reynolds turns up in Christmas jumper after being pranked by stars

Cheryl should do Strictly to show public another side of her: Oti Mabuse
Cheryl should do Strictly to show public another side of her: Oti Mabuse

As Naomi Campbell lands her first ever beauty campaign, a look back at her evolution
As Naomi Campbell lands her first ever beauty campaign, a look back at her evolution

How to deal with IBS in party season

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Miley Cyrus puts feminist spin on Santa Baby during Fallon appearance

Miley Cyrus puts feminist spin on Santa Baby during Fallon appearance
Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case

Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case
Gary Barlow cancels Take That's world tour plans due to family illness

Gary Barlow cancels Take That's world tour plans due to family illness
Beyonce shares rare pictures of twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Beyonce shares rare pictures of twins Rumi and Sir Carter
Beyonce shares rare pictures of twins Rumi and Sir Carter

[PICS] Ryan Reynolds turns up in Christmas jumper after being pranked by stars