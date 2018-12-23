Ariana Grande shares throwback video of her singing Celine Dion classic

23rd Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Grande missed out on the UK Christmas number one.

Ariana Grande announces world tour

Ariana Grande shared a throwback video of her singing along to a Celine Dion classic.

The now-25-year-old US pop star – who this week narrowly missed out on the UK Christmas number one – tweeted two videos of her younger self.

In the first, Grande was seated in the back of a car with her mother, who asks her what song she would like to sing.

On the radio, Dion’s 1997 track The Reason – which was released when Grande was four – starts to play and the youngster sings along.

In a second video, Grande’s mother Joan is seen singing along to Tell Him, a duet from Dion and Barbra Streisand.

Grande captioned it: “We still sing this. She’s still barbara and still this stunning and cute if not more so.”

Grande has been performing professionally since she was a child and in 2008 at the age of 15 she made her Broadway debut in the musical 13.

Grande is also a big fan of Dion and has shown off her impression of the Canadian singer on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Speaking in 2016, Grande said: “When I met Celine she told me, she was like, ‘When I saw you, I peed!’

“I’m just a big fan. I’m a really big fan.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case

Miley Cyrus puts feminist spin on Santa Baby during Fallon appearance
Miley Cyrus puts feminist spin on Santa Baby during Fallon appearance

Gary Barlow cancels Take That's world tour plans due to family illness
Gary Barlow cancels Take That's world tour plans due to family illness

We block RUDE Gemma Collins from Dancing On Ice WhatsApp, says Brian McFadden

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

YouTuber's sausage roll song beats Ariana Grande to Christmas number one

YouTuber's sausage roll song beats Ariana Grande to Christmas number one
Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 - here's how to get the look

Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 - here's how to get the look
8 things you can make early for Christmas and freeze

8 things you can make early for Christmas and freeze
Darren Criss says he will no longer play LGBT characters

Darren Criss says he will no longer play LGBT characters
Darren Criss says he will no longer play LGBT characters

Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case