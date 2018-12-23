Ariana Grande shares throwback video of her singing Celine Dion classic

Grande missed out on the UK Christmas number one.

Ariana Grande shared a throwback video of her singing along to a Celine Dion classic.

The now-25-year-old US pop star – who this week narrowly missed out on the UK Christmas number one – tweeted two videos of her younger self.

In the first, Grande was seated in the back of a car with her mother, who asks her what song she would like to sing.

what else would you like to sing ? ᵗʰᵉ ⁿᵉˣᵗ ˢᵒⁿᵍ pic.twitter.com/reVdgMuw9J — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 22, 2018

On the radio, Dion’s 1997 track The Reason – which was released when Grande was four – starts to play and the youngster sings along.

In a second video, Grande’s mother Joan is seen singing along to Tell Him, a duet from Dion and Barbra Streisand.

Grande captioned it: “We still sing this. She’s still barbara and still this stunning and cute if not more so.”

we still sing this 🖤 she’s still barbara and still this stunning and cute if not more so ✨ pic.twitter.com/tVHV6cFulH — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 22, 2018

Grande has been performing professionally since she was a child and in 2008 at the age of 15 she made her Broadway debut in the musical 13.

Grande is also a big fan of Dion and has shown off her impression of the Canadian singer on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Speaking in 2016, Grande said: “When I met Celine she told me, she was like, ‘When I saw you, I peed!’

“I’m just a big fan. I’m a really big fan.”

