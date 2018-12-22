Little Mix's Jesy Nelson dons Union Jack dress in honour of 'idol' Geri Horner

22nd Dec 18 | Entertainment News

She paid tribute to her favourite Spice Girl.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018 - Day Two - O2 Arena - London

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson donned a Union Jack dress as she paid tribute to her “idol” Geri Horner.

The pop star, 27, dressed up as the Spice Girl on Saturday, sharing pictures of the outfit with her 4.7 million Instagram followers.

Nelson wore a dress made famous by Horner – known as Ginger Spice – during the 1990s at the height of the Spice Girls’ fame.

The Romford-born star captioned the post: “So, since I was five years old all I’ve ever wanted to be was Ginger Spice. She was my ultimate idol because she was bold, fearless and the ultimate girl power pin up.

“My mum took me to Romford Market to get a Union Jack dress but they’d all sold out so I cried the whole way home.”

In a reference to TV talent show Stars In Their Eyes, which was hosted by Matthew Kelly, Nelson added: “Well tonight Matthew, I am Ginger Spice.”

Nelson shared another picture, tagging Horner and writing: “It’s a dream come true being you tonight.”

Her Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards commented: “Unreal.”

The Spice Girls are the best-selling female group of all-time, with about 85 million records sold worldwide.

In November, the band announced they were reuniting for a UK tour in 2019, minus Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice.

Instead, Horner will be joined by Scary Spice Mel B, Sporty Spice Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) and Baby Spice Emma Bunton.

© Press Association 2018

