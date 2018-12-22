Help The Animals charity telethon raises £664,000

22nd Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The total is rising.

Help the Animals at Christmas

A charity telethon in aid of wildlife charities has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds thanks to donations from viewers.

Help The Animals At Christmas, which saw Strictly’s Anton Du Beke partner Peppa Pig on the dance floor, raised £663,753 after airing on Channel 5 on Friday night.

Help the Animals at Christmas
Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke performed with Peppa Pig during Help The Animals At Christmas (Channel 5/PA)

The total is rising and people can still donate.

Du Beke said: “Dancing with Peppa Pig was a massive highlight for me and the fact that we raised a lot of money to help animals in need is amazing.”

Money raised will go towards the RSPCA, The Scottish SPCA, The Donkey Sanctuary, The Wildlife Aid Foundation and Blue Cross, who all featured during the show presenting films of the animals they rescue.

As well as Du Beke dancing with Peppa Pig, the telethon also featured music from Britain’s Got Talent star Calum Scott.

Klare Kennett from the RSPCA, said: “We can’t thank the great British public enough for their generosity.”

People can donate until midday on January 31 by visiting www.channel5.com/helptheanimals

