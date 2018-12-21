Marrying boyfriend of eight years felt unbelievable, says designer Henry Holland

Fashion designer Henry Holland has said marrying his partner of eight years was an “unbelievable” experience which left him in “shock”.

Holland, who built his House of Holland brand around slogan T-shirts in the Noughties, said he felt his wedding weekend passed in a blur, adding that he was back at work by Monday.

Earlier this month the British fashion star, 35, married his partner, creative director David Hodgson. The couple’s reception was attended by stars including Nick Grimshaw, Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldof.

British fashion expert Holland has partnered with Huawei to create a Christmas jumper (Huawei/RANKIN)

He told the Press Association: “It does feel like it never happened, to be honest. We were both back at work by Monday. We were still in a bit of a shock. It was unbelievable. You can’t really prepare yourself for it.

“A few of our friends who are married were like ‘You’ve really got to take it in’. It’s the only time other than your funeral when everyone you know is going to be in one room – and you won’t be at your funeral.

“We’ve been together eight years so it’s not like ‘Oh my god, we feel so different’. We’ve lived together for six years but it does feel really special. It’s more about the celebration on the day, our families getting together and stuff. It’s an amazing thing to look back on.”

The Ramsbottom-raised designer has partnered with electronics brand Huawei to create a Christmas jumper which doubles as a phone charger.

The product, which is designed to work with the company’s reverse wireless charging system, was photographed by Rankin, known for his famous shots of Kate Moss and the Queen.

The designer said his wedding weekend went by in a blur (Huawei/RANKIN)

Holland also revealed that he and his husband had not yet settled on a destination for their honeymoon.

He said: “We are just going to go away for a few days over the Christmas period and then we are going to go somewhere nice. Somewhere very hot.

“We haven’t got anything planned. We have been so last minute. It turns out December is the most expensive time to go anywhere! We were like ‘Oh, we will just get married and figure out our honeymoon afterwards’.

“But everything is a fortune because winter sun at Christmas is very expensive. So we are going to hold it until Easter.”

Holland will spend Christmas with his family in Ramsbottom (Huawei/RANKIN)

Holland described himself as a “huge royalist”, adding that he would be paying special attention to their attire on Christmas Day.

He said: “I always love watching what the royals wear to church. I always feel for them a little bit. When you always have to dress formal, it’s not as easy. It’s not what you would normally wear in your everyday.

“When the young royals have to wear hats and special coats for Christmas Day and everyone in the world is watching them walk into church, that’s quite a lot of pressure. I love watching them all go to church and I always watch the Queen’s Speech. I’m a huge royalist.

“We are all wearing Christmas jumpers and elasticated waists and they are all buttoned up. I wonder if they all go home and whack on a pair of pyjamas? I doubt it.”

© Press Association 2018