Rita Ora and Idris Elba deliver Christmas presents to children in hospital

Rita Ora and Idris Elba disguised themselves as Father Christmas to deliver presents to children at hospitals in London.

Pop star Ora and actor Elba visited Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and Evelina Children’s Hospital in Lambeth in a day of giving.

The Anywhere singer, 28, posted a series of pictures to her Instagram page, thanking Elba for inviting her along.

She wrote: “Thanks you Father Christmas Idris Elba for inviting me along to visit some very special children and nurses and doctors today at the hospitals best surprises ever! Until next year!!!

“Special thanks to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and Evelina Children’s Hospital.”

The British vocalist sported an oversized red outfit with a protruding belly.

Elba, who was recently named sexiest man alive by People magazine, wore a long, white beard and white gloves as the pair posed together.

Ora, who last month released her second album Phoenix, also shared a photo of Elba clutching a bottle of champagne. In another snap she is seen holding a sack of presents.

© Press Association 2018