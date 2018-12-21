Sir David Jason to return for sixth season as Granville in Still Open All Hours

The next series will be filmed in the new year.

Sir David Jason will return to the “surreal and silly” world of Still Open All Hours as he reprises his role as Granville for a sixth series.

The BBC has confirmed that filming for the popular sitcom, which debuted in 2013 as a sequel to classic corner shop comedy Open All Hours, will begin next year.

The original show starred Sir David alongside the late comic Ronnie Barker who played his uncle, the stammering Albert Arkwright. It ran from 1973 to 1985.

Sir David has played Granville since 1973 (Yui Mok/PA)

Familiar faces from the sequel including Eric (Johnny Vegas) and Cyril (Kulvinder Ghir) will also return.

Sir David, 78, said he was excited by the prospect of once again filming alongside the cast of the BBC One programme.

He said: “It always gives me great pleasure to look forward to working with such a wonderful and talented cast and crew, kick-started by the creation of such a surreal and silly world courtesy of Roy Clarke.

“I am delighted that we will start filming again next year as I know we will all have fun recording each episode and that the viewers get the chance to enjoy the fun on their screens.”

Johnny Vegas plays Eric (PA)

In the original run, Sir David played put-upon errand boy Granville, who was constantly referred to as the “young lad”, despite first playing the role when he was 30.

Still Open All Hours is scripted by the original writer, Roy Clarke.

Executive producer Gareth Edwards said: “It’s going to be an absolute joy to be back in Arkwright’s, spending more time with our cast of national comic treasures and Roy Clarke’s uniquely daft and delightful scripts.”

BBC commissioning editor Gregor Sharp said: “There are few shows which can claim to be one of UK comedy’s crown jewels but Still Open All Hours comfortably falls into that bracket with its glittering cast and amazing heritage and we can’t wait to kneel before the new series.”

