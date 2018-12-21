Ariana Grande adds UK dates to Sweetener world tour

21st Dec 18 | Entertainment News

She will play a second date in Birmingham and a third night in London.

Ariana Grande announces world tour

Ariana Grande has added two additional UK dates to her Sweetener world tour.

The Thank You, Next singer will play a second Birmingham date and a third date at the O2 Arena in London.

An additional second night at the 3Arena in Dublin, as well as new dates in Amsterdam and Paris, have also been added.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals – New York
The tour comes after a difficult year for the young singer, pictured with former fiance Pete Davidson (PA)

The five performances fill out an already packed schedule for the chart-topping singer.

Earlier this year she announced a string of UK dates alongside the US leg of the tour, which begins in Albany, New York, in March 2019 and ends in Toronto, Canada, in June.

The Sweetener tour will be Grande’s first since 2017’s Dangerous Woman Tour, which was interrupted by a suicide bomb attack on her concert in Manchester which killed 22 fans.

The 25-year-old also had a tumultuous 2018. In June she revealed her engagement to comic Pete Davidson.

However, the pair split after the death of Grande’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, in September following a drug overdose.

– Dates added to the Sweetener world tour

August 20 – London’s O2 Arena
August 28 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena
September 11 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome
September 15 – Birmingham Arena
September 23 – Dublin’s 3Arena

© Press Association 2018

