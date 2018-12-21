Ryan Reynolds turns up in Christmas jumper after being pranked by stars

The Green Lantern and Deadpool star is known for his funny Instagram posts.

Ryan Reynolds has been pranked by his Hollywood chums.

The actor, 42, posted a snap of himself wearing an ornate Christmas jumper, alongside Jake Gyllenhall and Hugh Jackman.

They said “it was a sweater party”, he wrote.

Ryan Reynolds posted the snap on Instagram (Ryan Reynolds/Instagram)

His A-List friends looked as though they could not stop laughing, while Reynolds kept a straight face, at what looked like a festive party.

The Green Lantern and Deadpool star, who is married to Blake Lively, is known for his funny Instagram posts.

Recent posts include a quip about meeting Sir Paul McCartney.

Reynolds shared a picture on himself with the Beatles star – and joked that it was probably a lifetime highlight for Sir Paul.

“Have you ever had a dream to meet someone so badly and somehow it comes true?

“You’re welcome, Paul,” he wrote.

© Press Association 2018