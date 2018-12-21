[PICS] Ryan Reynolds turns up in Christmas jumper after being pranked by stars

21st Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The Green Lantern and Deadpool star is known for his funny Instagram posts.

Deadpool 2 Photocall - London

Ryan Reynolds has been pranked by his Hollywood chums.

The actor, 42, posted a snap of himself wearing an ornate Christmas jumper, alongside Jake Gyllenhall and Hugh Jackman.

They said “it was a sweater party”, he wrote.

Ryan Reynolds posted the snap on Instagram
His A-List friends looked as though they could not stop laughing, while Reynolds kept a straight face, at what looked like a festive party.

The Green Lantern and Deadpool star, who is married to Blake Lively, is known for his funny Instagram posts.

Recent posts include a quip about meeting Sir Paul McCartney.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Have you ever had a dream to meet someone so badly and somehow it comes true? You’re welcome, Paul.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Reynolds shared a picture on himself with the Beatles star – and joked that it was probably a lifetime highlight for Sir Paul.

“Have you ever had a dream to meet someone so badly and somehow it comes true?

“You’re welcome, Paul,” he wrote.



The majority of Irish people will have the turkey in the oven by 8am on Christmas Day
Blood spilled and Alfie and Hayley EXPOSED in Christmas EastEnders
[WATCH] Macaulay Culkin reprises Kevin role in festive Home Alone Again ad

As Naomi Campbell lands her first ever beauty campaign, a look back at her evolution

7 expert beauty predictions for 2019, from ampoules to acne treatments

We block RUDE Gemma Collins from Dancing On Ice WhatsApp, says Brian McFadden

