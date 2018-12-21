Lin-Manuel Miranda releases Hamilton song remix featuring Barack Obama

The former US president reads an address from George Washington on the new version of the track.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has released a remixed version of a song from his hit musical Hamilton featuring Barack Obama.

The Mary Poppins Returns star has been treating fans to a new Hamilton-themed song each month as part of his HamilDrop series.

On Thursday, Miranda released the final song of the year, titled One Last Time (44 Remix). Former US president Mr Obama provides a spoken interlude for the song, which originally featured in Act Two of Hamilton.

In the remixed version, Mr Obama, who was the 44th president, recites a portion of George Washington’s farewell address from 1796.

Washington was the first president of the US. The address is considered one of the most important documents in the country’s history and was published as Washington neared his second term in office before retiring.

The cast of Hamilton – including Miranda, who wrote and starred in the multi-award winning play – performed One Last Time for Mr Obama at the White House as he neared the end of his eight years in office in 2016.

The then-president led a standing ovation following the performance.

On Thursday, after sharing a link to the song on Twitter, Miranda, who in November was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, posted a picture of himself with Mr Obama.

Miranda was seated at a piano while the politician stood over him with his shirt sleeves rolled up.

Hamilton, which debuted in 2015, was inspired by the 2004 biography of US founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Incorporating a range of musical styles including hip hop and R&B, it is one of the most successful Broadway shows of the century, winning 11 Tony Awards.

© Press Association 2018