Travis Scott says he WILL marry Kylie Jenner 'soon'

Travis Scott has said he plans to marry Kylie Jenner “soon” as he opened up on their relationship.

The rapper has been dating the cosmetics entrepreneur for nearly two years and they have a daughter together, 10-month-old Stormi.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Scott, 26, recalled the beginnings of his relationship with Jenner, 21.

View this post on Instagram thankful. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2018 at 10:01am PST

He said: “Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say’.

“And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one’.”

Scott, whose album Astroworld reached number three in the UK album charts earlier this year and earned him a Grammy nomination for best rap album, said he bonded with Jenner over their favourite films.

Along with her sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kylie is part of one of the most famous families in the US.

But Scott praised her “chill” personality, adding she was as “normal as possible”.

Scott said: “People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is.”

And he insisted the pair will marry “soon” – and that he is just waiting on thinking up a suitably impressive way to pop the question.

He said: “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I’ve got to propose in a fire way.”





