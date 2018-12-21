Beyonce shares rare pictures of twins Rumi and Sir Carter

21st Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The superstar posted the images to her website.

2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room - California

Beyonce has shared rare pictures of her twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

The pop superstar and mother of three, 37, posted images to her website showing her 18-month-old twins while on a family holiday.

The images appeared to have been taken on her recent trip to South Asia and one shows a smiling Beyonce cradling daughter Rumi on a beach while the child plays with a seashell.

Another picture shows both children seated in shallow water on the beach at dusk while wearing matching white outfits.

Rumi and son Sir were born in June 2017. Beyonce and husband Jay-Z also have an older daughter, six-year-old Blue Ivy.

Earlier this month, Beyonce travelled to India to perform at the wedding of the daughter of India’s richest man.

She wore a series of outfits onstage, including a plunging red and gold studded dress paired with a traditional Indian headpiece.

Beyonce shared pictures from the performance to Instagram.

© Press Association 2018

