[WATCH] Miley Cyrus puts feminist spin on Santa Baby during Fallon appearance

Miley Cyrus put a feminist spin on classic Christmas song Santa Baby during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show.

During a sketch on The Tonight Show, Cyrus told the host that she was unhappy with the lyrics to Santa Baby, originally recorded in 1953 by Eartha Kitt.

The track features a woman giving Father Christmas a list of gift ideas because she has been, “an awfully good girl”.

Cyrus objected to the line about a fur coat because she is a vegan before adding: “Am I saying that I’m going to hook up with Santa if he buys me all this stuff?”

The US pop star, 26, then changed the lyrics, adding a feminist slant.

She sang: “Santa baby, I don’t need any fancy jewellery. Not me. I’ve got something else in mind.

“Don’t want diamonds, cash or stocks. Nothing that comes in a box. No more fluff, I’ve had enough. And I can buy my own damn stuff.”

As she continues with her updated version of the song, British record producer Mark Ronson, who recently worked on a track with Cyrus, appears in the background with Fallon.

As the two men dangle car keys in the background, Cyrus continues singing, including the line: “Listen Santa to what I say, a girl’s best friend is… equal pay.”

She adds: “Santa baby, I’d love to know my ass won’t get grabbed at work, by some ignorant jerk.

“Tell the dirtbag to put away the chimney tonight.”

Cyrus’s updated version of Santa Baby comes amid a controversy over the lyrics of another classic Christmas song, Baby, It’s Cold Outside.

Critics argue it is sexist. Cyrus will appear on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in the US on Thursday, along with guests Felicity Jones, Jimmy Carr and Bebe Rexha.





