Sheridan Smith 'clicked' with partner after meeting through Tinder

The actress and singer found love through the dating app.

Sheridan Smith has said she “just clicked’ with her partner after finding romance through Tinder.

The actress and singer met her fiance through the dating app, and has said the platform gave her a chance to meet normal people.

Continually caught up in the film and music industries, Smith said she never had the chance to find anyone from outside the world of entertainment.

The Bafta-winning star joined Tinder and “just clicked” with Jamie Horn when they met.

Enjoyed reading all your lovely letters today and signing your messages to loved ones! 💕 Santa just picked them up 😊🎅🏻 Merry Xmas!!! 🎁🎉 pic.twitter.com/pIALQLQB1u — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) December 19, 2018

Speaking to Jonathan Ross, Smith said: “I met him and I just… they say you know instantly. We just clicked and suddenly it just wasn’t difficult any more.”

Smith said she now lives on a farm with her fiance, away from the media glare and the stress of the entertainment industry.

She added: “We’re always working with people in the industry and I wanted a bit of normality.

“I don’t ever get to meet anyone who is not in the industry. Not that that’s bad, but I just really wanted someone away from that and that’s what I’ve got.

“We’ve got our little farm with my donkeys. It’s my little bit of sanity away from the madness, to be honest.”

The full interview is on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday at 9pm on ITV.

© Press Association 2018