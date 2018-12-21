Chris Evans says he cannot wait for 'blue skies' of Virgin Radio

Chris Evans has praised the BBC following his decision to leave the broadcaster, but says he “can’t wait” to rejoin Virgin Radio.

The DJ, who has become a father to twins, said it had been an honour to take the place of revered broadcaster Terry Wogan on BBC Radio 2’s breakfast slot.

Evans said he “survived” the experience on the BBC and was now looking forward to the “blue skies” of Virgin Radio.

The presenter spoke on James Martin’s Saturday Morning At Christmas, where he is set to appear with his son Walt and daughter Boo.

Chris Evans, left, with his twins and TV chef James Martin (ITV/PA)

Speaking to James Martin, he said: “The BBC is a marvellous and wonderful place and I thank them for everything. I have no complaints whatsoever. I had an amazing time there, to take over Terry’s show was such an honour and such a treat.

“I survived it and lived to tell the tale. I can see bright, bright sunshine, I can see blue, blue skies and I can’t wait to get to Virgin Radio.”

Evans also revealed that he had received advice from Wogan in the past about the best time to leave a presenting role, saying: “He said there’s never a right time to go but there can be a wrong time to go. Don’t wait until you only have the option of the wrong time.”

Zoe Ball will replace Evans in January 2019, as the presenter rejoins his former employer.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning At Christmas airs on Saturday at 9.25am on ITV.

© Press Association 2018