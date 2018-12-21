We block 'rude' Gemma Collins from Dancing On Ice WhatsApp, says Brian McFadden

The singer said it is punishment for the reality TV star being a 'diva'.

Brian McFadden has said that “diva” Gemma Collins gets blocked from the Dancing On Ice WhatsApp group if she becomes rude.

The former Westlife singer is set to appear on the ITV skating show and has revealed that he and fellow contestants have a strict policy on their group chat.

McFadden has said that The Only Way Is Essex Star Collins is swiftly blocked from the group if she becomes too much of a diva.

He said: “She gets removed when she’s rude. She can be a diva to all the ITV people, but if she’s a diva to us she gets blocked.”

Fellow competitor James Jordan revealed that the group which frequently blocks Collins is called Icicles, adding “there’s only about three of us that get involved”.

They're scared, they're excited and they're sore to say the least… 😬 Take a first look at our 2019 skating stars getting to grips with the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/aLGW4fqNTY — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) December 18, 2018

Jordan said he wants to beat McFadden, and that his rival “wants me to fall over and smash my face on the ice”.

He added: “If I go out second but beat him, I’m happy.”

As the competition intensifies ahead of the show, McFadden has said that any romantic feelings are unlikely to blossom.

He said there is little risk of a “curse” on the ITV show to rival the so-called “Strictly curse”.

The singer said: “It’s different on this show than Strictly, how intimate Strictly is, it’s quite touchy-feely.”

McFadden did however say that the hotel bar after the Saturday night show would be a “slaughterhouse” as the contestants let off steam.

