Rob Lowe bought stepmother edible underwear for Christmas

21st Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The made the unfortunate purchase as a child.

Bloomberg and Vanity Fair Gala Dinner - London

Rob Lowe made a terrible error as a child and bought his new stepmother edible underwear for Christmas.

The Hollywood star said he made the regrettable purchase when he first had to buy presents for his family.

An eight-year-old Lowe thought the strawberry-flavoured underwear he bought would make an ideal gift for his new relative.

Speaking to Jonathan Ross, the actor said: “When I was eight years old I learnt to be careful what you buy.

“My father had remarried. A new stepmother – it was that first moment as a kid where you actually go out and you’re going to buy like an adult, you’re going to buy Christmas presents.

“I bought her what I thought was great, they were edible panties. As an eight-year-old, I’m thinking: ‘these are amazing, you can eat them and they’re strawberry, she is going to love these’.”

The full interview with Lowe can be viewed on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday at 9pm on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Blood spilled and Alfie and Hayley EXPOSED in Christmas EastEnders

Stacey Dooley: Flash knickers on live TV? Check!
Stacey Dooley: Flash knickers on live TV? Check!

As Naomi Campbell lands her first ever beauty campaign, a look back at her evolution
As Naomi Campbell lands her first ever beauty campaign, a look back at her evolution

7 expert beauty predictions for 2019, from ampoules to acne treatments

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

New app using artificial intelligence a positive sign for deaf children

New app using artificial intelligence a positive sign for deaf children
The majority of Irish people will have the turkey in the oven by 8am on Christmas Day

The majority of Irish people will have the turkey in the oven by 8am on Christmas Day
US actress and director Penny Marshall dies aged 75

US actress and director Penny Marshall dies aged 75
[WATCH] Macaulay Culkin reprises Kevin role in festive Home Alone Again ad

[WATCH] Macaulay Culkin reprises Kevin role in festive Home Alone Again ad
[WATCH] Macaulay Culkin reprises Kevin role in festive Home Alone Again ad

Blood spilled and Alfie and Hayley EXPOSED in Christmas EastEnders