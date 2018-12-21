Rahul Mandal has fully embraced Christmas since moving to the UK

Rahul Mandal has fully embraced Christmas after 23 years living without the festive holiday.

The Great British Bake Off winner spends Christmas Day in Pikachu onesie and binge-watches the Harry Potter films.

He told Jonathan Ross that he does sometimes have to buy his own presents for the the special day, which he did not experience until he was in his 20s.

Mandal revealed that he spends a month wearing Christmas jumpers in the build-up to Christmas, which he spends hiding his grey hair.

He said: “I like Christmas. I came to the UK when I was 23, so I didn’t really celebrate Christmas for 23 years of my life, So I make up for it now.

Rahul Mandal, winning of The Great British Bake Off 2018 (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdil)

“I embrace Christmas every single day in December, I wear a Christmas jumper every day from the first of December.

“Then Christmas Day for me is watching Harry Potter movies from the morning, I put Henna in my hair because I have quite a lot of grey hair and the Henna covers it up.

“Because it needs a lot of drying time, four or five hours, Christmas Day is the perfect day. So I literally stay in my onesie.”

However, the Bake Off winner did add: “I do actually sometimes buy presents for myself and wrap it up nicely. Just something I need, something that is useful.”

The full interview with Mandal can be seen on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday at 9pm on ITV.

© Press Association 2018