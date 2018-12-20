Ellie Goulding blazes in burgundy at star-studded Streets of London concert

The singer was joined by Dua Lipa and Clean Bandit at the SSE Arena in Wembley.

Ellie Goulding has headlined her Streets of London gig, joined by some of pop’s biggest names.

Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit and Olly Alexander from Years & Years joined the singer to raise money for the charity, which supports homeless people in the capital.

Ellie Goulding headlined the evening of top-tier musicians (Matt Crossick/PA)

Goulding, 31, took to the stage of the SSE Arena in Wembley in high-waisted burgundy joggers and a T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan I Feel Love.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of white high-top trainers.

Clean Bandit also graced the stage of the 12,500-capacity venue.

The EDM and Latino pop titans played a selection of their string-laden hits.

Classical-influenced trio Clean Bandit took to the stage (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lead singer and violinist Grace Chatto, 33, wore a white crop top, which she paired with glittering trousers.

London-born, Kosovo-raised Dua Lipa, 23, was another chart-topping name on the line-up.

She took to the stage in a lacy black mini-dress, which she complemented with statement earrings and red painted nails.

Dua Lipa performed a set of her chart-topping hits (Matt Crossick/PA)

Goulding’s support for Streets of London began when she played a fundraising show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in December 2014.

Since then her annual events have raised more than £300,000.

